Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph early, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

up to an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid

60s to mid 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to upper

70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1116 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers early, then rain

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s.

