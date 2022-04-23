WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind, becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the

mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the

mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

