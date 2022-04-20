WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and high

mountain snow showers likely overnight. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, mountain snow

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except

in the 50s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

