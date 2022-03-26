WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022 _____ 169 FPUS56 KPDT 261058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 WAZ026-262300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ027-262300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ028-262300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ029-262300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ030-262300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ520-262300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ521-262300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$