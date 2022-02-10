WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

FPUS56 KPDT

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

WAZ026

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ027

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ028

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ029

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ030

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ520

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ521

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

...Near Record High Temperatures today...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

