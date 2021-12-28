WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

_____

711 FPUS56 KPDT 280806

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

WAZ026-291200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Highs

17 to 20. Lows 2 to 9. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 9 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

17 to 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to

8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 8. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 18 to 22. Lows 5 to 9. North wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 8 above

zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 22.

Lows 6 to 10.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 18. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ027-291200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 8 to 14. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 12. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 8 to 12. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 20s. Lows 7 to 12.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ028-291200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 7 to 14. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 19 to 22. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 13. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 8 to 13. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 23.

Lows 6 to 13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ029-291200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 11 to 14. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 18 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 7 to 10. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 11. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 6.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ030-291200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 16 to 22. Lows 2 to 11. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 12 to 17. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow overnight. Lows 1 below to 5 above zero. South wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 19 to

26. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 3 to 9. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

9 to 15. Wind chill readings 12 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 5. Wind chill readings

15 below to zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs 18 to 24. Lows 5 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ520-291200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Highs

16 to 23. Lows 2 to 8. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

13 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow overnight. Lows 3 to 8. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 28.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 4 to 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 22. Wind chill readings 8 below to 7 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 10. Wind chill readings

13 below to 2 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs 19 to 27. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 15 to 21. Highs in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 14 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ521-291200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1204 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Highs

in the lower 20s. Lows 6 to 13. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 5 to

12. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 22.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 10.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather