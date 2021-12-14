WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

WAZ026-150000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

WAZ027-150000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

WAZ028-150000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

WAZ029-150000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet.

Lows around 30. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ030-150000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s, except in the upper 20s

to mid 30s valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

20s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s, except in the 30s valleys. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ520-150000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s

to lower 30s, except in the lower to mid 30s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 23. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s, except in the mid to upper 30s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ521-150000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

