WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. East wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s

to mid 40s valleys.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to

mid 40s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

