WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021

_____

962 FPUS56 KPDT 221059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 60s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the

mid to upper 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather