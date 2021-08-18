WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ 805 FPUS56 KPDT 181059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 WAZ026-182300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ027-182300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ WAZ028-182300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ WAZ029-182300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ WAZ030-182300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Haze. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the mid to upper 70s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. $$ WAZ520-182300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys. $$ WAZ521-182300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$