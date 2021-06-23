WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

956 FPUS56 KPDT 230641

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

WAZ026-231100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

WAZ027-231100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 110. Lows in the

70s. Heat index readings around 110.

WAZ028-231100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 101. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 113. Lows in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

WAZ029-231100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 112. Lows in the

70s. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

WAZ030-231100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s, except in

the lower to mid 90s valleys. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s, except 94 to 103 valleys. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ520-231100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the 80s valleys. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s, except 94 to 104 valleys. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Heat index readings around 110.

WAZ521-231100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1140 PM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Heat index readings around 110.

