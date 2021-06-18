WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

_____

006 FPUS56 KPDT 181059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper 70s to mid

80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ520-182300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather