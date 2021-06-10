WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the 60s

valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s

to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the

70s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the lower to mid 60s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s

to lower 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid

60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to upper

70s valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper

60s to upper 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

803 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

