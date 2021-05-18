WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021

_____

316 FPUS56 KPDT 181059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid

60s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to upper

60s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-182300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet, rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower

70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue May 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather