Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

WAZ026-232300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ027-232300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ028-232300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ029-232300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ030-232300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 40s.

WAZ520-232300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in

the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

overnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to lower

50s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

WAZ521-232300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

