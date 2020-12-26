WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

605 FPUS56 KPDT 261158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-270000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

36 to 41. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows 22 to 27.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. Wind light and variable becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ027-270000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 38.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ028-270000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the

night. Lows 24 to 29. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ029-270000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 31 to 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to

27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 28 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

WAZ030-270000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3700 feet in the morning. Highs

32 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 20 to 28.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. Highs

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of snow. Lows 24 to 31. Highs 30 to 37.

$$

WAZ520-270000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2300 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 28.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 24 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ521-270000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

43. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather