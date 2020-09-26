WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
_____
823 FPUS56 KPDT 261058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-262300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs
74 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 79 to
84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ027-262300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs
75 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.
Highs 80 to 85.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
WAZ028-262300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
76 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
WAZ029-262300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 47.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs
76 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.
Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ030-262300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 37 to 43. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.
Highs 66 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
$$
WAZ520-262300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 36 to 44. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
73 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.
Highs 77 to 82.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
$$
WAZ521-262300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
74 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather