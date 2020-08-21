WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

_____

058 FPUS56 KPDT 211058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 86 to

91.

$$

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 88 to

93.

$$

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy late in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. South

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy early in the evening. Lows 57 to

62. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 53 to

58.

$$

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy late in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy early in the evening. Lows 49 to

55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

53 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

$$

WAZ520-212300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 76 to 86.

$$

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy early in the evening. Lows 50 to

55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows 52 to

57.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather