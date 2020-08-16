WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
WAZ026-161115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows 62 to 67. North wind
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 100 to 105. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows
60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91.
Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. Lows
59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
WAZ027-161115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 64 to 70. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Lows
61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96.
Lows 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.
Lows 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows
59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
WAZ028-161115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104. Lows
65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 98.
Lows 60 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
WAZ029-161115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight.
Lows 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96.
Lows 59 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
WAZ030-161115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. South wind around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows 65 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83.
Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81. Lows
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows
54 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.
WAZ520-161115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northeast wind
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84.
Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85.
Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to
83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs
75 to 81.
WAZ521-161115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
213 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows
60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows
55 to 64.
