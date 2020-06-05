WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

442 FPUS56 KPDT 050829

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

WAZ026-052315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ027-052315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 47 to

52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

50. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84.

WAZ028-052315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56. West wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ029-052315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83.

WAZ030-052315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 40 to 46. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

Highs 45 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 41 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

WAZ520-052315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

WAZ521-052315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

129 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

