WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

257 FPUS56 KPDT 061059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Lows

35 to 40.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 65. Lows 35 to 40.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and a slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 27 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

48.

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 31 to 36.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

34 to 39.

