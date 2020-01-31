WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Colder. Lows

25 to 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 29 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

Yakima Valley-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to

29. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ028-010000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to

31. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. A chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ029-010000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Windy, colder. Snow level

2100 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to

44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

WAZ030-010000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5300 feet. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Windy, colder. Snow level

4700 feet in the evening. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest wind 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Highs 25 to

33. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 24 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to

33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 39 to 46.

WAZ520-010000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Colder. Snow level

2700 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 38. Lows

19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Snow and rain likely. Lows 30 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 49. Lows

38 to 43.

Simcoe Highlands-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 46 to 51. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

