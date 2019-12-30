WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
970 FPUS56 KPDT 300958
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-301215-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
27 to 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 32 to 37. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.
West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely and
a slight chance of light freezing rain overnight. Lows 30 to 35.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Highs 45 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to
45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
WAZ027-301215-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
29 to 34. West wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 34 to 39. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain
overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to
49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 47.
$$
WAZ028-301215-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
30 to 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A
40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.
Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 25 mph overnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. A slight
chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs
44 to 49.
$$
WAZ029-301215-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
28 to 33. South wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A
50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to
53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.
$$
WAZ030-301215-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
23 to 28. South wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
36 to 41. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow and
rain. Lows 26 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to
42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 27 to
33.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 29 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow. Highs 37 to
43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
snow. Lows 20 to 27. Highs 31 to 37.
$$
WAZ520-301215-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A
chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to
42. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times in the evening, then rain
and a slight chance of light freezing rain overnight. Rain may be
heavy at times in the evening. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
30 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.
$$
WAZ521-301215-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
158 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows
25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance
of snow. Highs 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather