WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
WAZ026-290000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Wind light and variable
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Wind light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Wind light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Wind light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to
40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance
of rain. Lows 29 to 36. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to
42.
WAZ027-290000-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
33 to 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to
31.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of rain. Highs
37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs 45 to 50. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
WAZ028-290000-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog and fog
overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog and fog in the
morning. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 27 to
32.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of rain. Highs
37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
43 to 48.
WAZ029-290000-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level 1400 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 41.
East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog
overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of rain
and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to
40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 42 to 47.
WAZ030-290000-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. South wind
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow.
Lows 30 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of
rain and snow. Lows 27 to 34. Highs 33 to 39.
WAZ520-290000-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 2600 feet decreasing to 2200 feet in the afternoon.
Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 45. Lows
28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to 39.
WAZ521-290000-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs
39 to 44.
