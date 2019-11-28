WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

298 FPUS56 KPDT 281158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

WAZ026-290000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 16. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

12 to 17. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 30 to 35. Wind light and

variable becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 37 to

42.

WAZ027-290000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 33 to 38. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 14 to 19. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 12 to 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 30 to 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 41. Lows

22 to 27.

WAZ028-290000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41. North wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 17 to 22. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 31 to 36. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Highs

30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ029-290000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 21. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 16 to 21. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ030-290000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 12 to 17. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

39.

WAZ520-290000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs 29 to 34. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 34 to 39.

WAZ521-290000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs 28 to 33. North wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 35 to

40.

