WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

WAZ026-282315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. East wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Wind light and variable

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Highs

50 to 58.

WAZ027-282315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

29. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

27 to 32.

WAZ028-282315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to 26. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

30. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57. Lows

27 to 32.

WAZ029-282315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

28 to 34.

WAZ030-282315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

9 to 17. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 18. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

43 to 49.

WAZ520-282315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 21 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

22 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. Highs

51 to 56.

WAZ521-282315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

305 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to

29. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 56. Lows

27 to 32.

