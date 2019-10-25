WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
49 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 55. Lows
25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest wind
20 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows
24 to 29.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 56. Lows
24 to 30.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31.
Highs 49 to 54.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 42.
West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32.
Highs 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows
27 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.
Highs 48 to 53.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 54 to 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy.
Snow level 3600 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Colder. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs 35 to 40. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29. North wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29.
Highs 38 to 47.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 20 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.
Highs 48 to 53.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to
31. Highs 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 52. Lows
26 to 31.
