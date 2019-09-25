WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

_____

356 FPUS56 KPDT 251058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 68 to

73. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 61. Lows

32 to 37.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows

32 to 37.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 75 to

80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to

44. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to

41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 46.

$$

WAZ520-252300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 40. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to

36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 66 to

71. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. A chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

54 to 59.

$$

_____

