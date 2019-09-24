WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to

54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 58 to 65. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 48 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.

Highs 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

37 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 33. Highs 38 to 45.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to

68. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 32 to

37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

