440 FPUS56 KPDT 060649

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

WAZ026-061115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Wind light and variable becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 73 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 49 to 56. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

WAZ027-061115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Wind light and variable becoming west

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 77 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to

79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ028-061115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 82 to 87.

WAZ029-061115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 72 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 80. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 80 to 85.

WAZ030-061115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 56 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 73.

WAZ520-061115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 50. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

WAZ521-061115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1149 PM PDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 76 to 81.

