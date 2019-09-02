WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 83 to

88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

79 to 84.

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 84 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 85 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 82 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 69.

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 70 to 78.

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

