SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 322 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 7 to 9 ft building to 8 to 10 ft tonight. Seas 9 to 11 ft with the ebb of 2.22 kt at 107 AM Wednesday. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.