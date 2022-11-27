WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

.GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft building to 8 to 10 ft Monday morning.

.FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 3.26 kt at 649 AM Sunday. Seas 7 to 9

ft.

.SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb current of 6.35 kt at 655 PM

Sunday. Seas 11 to 13 ft.

.THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 3.09 kt at 755 AM Monday. Seas 10 to

12 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

