SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

.GENERAL SEAS...9 to 12 ft subsiding to 7 to 9 ft Saturday

morning.

.FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 3.66 kt at 507 AM Friday. Seas 9 to

12 ft.

.SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb current of 7.15 kt at 519 PM

Friday. Seas 10 to 12 ft.

.THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 3.48 kt at 555 AM Saturday. Seas 7 to

9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

