SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

145 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 10 to 13 ft subsiding

to 7 to 10 ft early Sunday. Seas to 11 to 14 ft during the ebb

current reaching 3.21 kt at 749 AM Saturday. Seas 9 to 12 ft

during the strong ebb current reaching 6.05 kt at 807 PM

Saturday.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

