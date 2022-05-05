WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

304 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft through Thursday evening, then

subsiding to around 7 ft late overnight Thursday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 8 AM Thursday. Seas to 11 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Thursday. Seas to 11 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 845 AM Friday. Seas to 8 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

