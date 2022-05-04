WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Wed May 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming northwest Thursday. Seas

8 or 9 ft at 13 to 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather