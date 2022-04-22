WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 141 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas of 9 to 11 ft easing to near 9 ft by Friday afternoon. - FIRST EBB...Around 945 AM Friday. Seas near 13 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Around 11 PM Friday. Seas near 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PDT this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather