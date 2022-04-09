WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 10 ft at 10

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 ft. Bar conditions mostly rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1115 AM today and 1230 AM

Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

