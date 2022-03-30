WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

out to 10 nm.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

