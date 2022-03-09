WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

237 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

