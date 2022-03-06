WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

157 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM TODAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 9 ft this am, then subsiding to 7 ft

this afternoon, and 5 to 6 ft tonight into early Mon.

- FIRST EBB...Around 7 am today, with seas 11 ft with breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 715 pm today, with seas near 8 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather