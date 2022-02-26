WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

12 to 14 ft at 20 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft at 19

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From James Island To

Point Grenville Out 10 Nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 8 AM PST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 3 to 5 ft increasing to 8 to 10 ft Saturday

afternoon and evening. Bar conditions light becoming rough late

this afternoon and evening. Maximum ebb currents will occur

around 1 PM today and 145 AM Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the East Entrance, south to southeast winds 35 to 45

kt. For the Northern Inland Waters, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

