WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

254 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 to 10 ft through Sunday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 300 AM Saturday. Seas to 11 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 315 PM Saturday. Seas to 12 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

