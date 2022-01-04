WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will remain below small craft advisory levels today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Combined seas 13 to 15 ft. Bar conditions rough to

severe with breakers likely. Maximum ebb currents will occur

around 530 AM and 545 PM today. The evening ebb will be very

strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will remain below small craft advisory levels today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will remain below small craft advisory levels today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

