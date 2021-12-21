WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

206 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...3 to 5 ft building to 5 to 7 ft Tuesday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Tuesday. Seas near 6 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 6 PM Tuesday. Seas near 9 ft with

breakers.

- THIRD EBB...Around 630 AM Wednesday. Seas near 9 ft with

breakers possible.

.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather