WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

222 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 ft. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 515 AM and 530 PM

Friday. The afternoon ebb will be very strong with breakers.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 12 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to

13 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to

35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather