WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 247 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 ft, but easing to 8 ft by Saturday afternoon. - FIRST EBB...Around 7 AM Saturday. Seas to 13 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 7 PM Saturday. Seas to 12 ft. - THIRD EBB...Around 730 AM Sunday. Seas to 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather