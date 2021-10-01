WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 237 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 feet early this morning, subsiding to 7 to 9 feet. - FIRST EBB...Around 115 AM Friday. Seas near 10 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 200 PM Friday. Seas near 9 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather