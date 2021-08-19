WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 251 AM PDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 ft increasing to around 10 ft this morning. Bar conditions moderate, becoming rough this morning. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 3 PM this afternoon and 330 AM Friday morning. Strong ebb current Friday morning. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather